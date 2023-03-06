Man arrested after 5 men burst into Gwinnett home pretending to be police, DEA agents, police say

A Gwinnett County family is wondering how they became victims of a man police say was pretending to be an officer.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at police headquarters where police said Christopher Michael is behind two home invasions.

Police arrested Michael last week, six months after two Gwinnett County families were terrorized in their homes.

A victim who didn’t want to be identified said she vividly remembers the day five men with guns burst into her family’s Lilburn home.

“We don’t know what was going to happen to us,” she said.

Video shows five people get out of two cars early in the morning before police said they kicked in doors with guns while yelling that they were with the police and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

It happened on at a home near Pleasant Hill Road and Lawrenceville Highway on Sept. 6, 2022 at around 4:30 a.m.

The victim said the group of masked men stole electronics and threatened her and her parents and younger brothers.

Six days alter, Michael showed up at an apartment complex in Norcross dressed as a police officer. While he was there, he committed another home invasion, holding more victims at gunpoint. Police said he then carjacked a man.

Michael was arrested Thursday and charged with 14 crimes including impersonating and officer. The four other men involved in the Pleasant Hill home invasion have not been caught.

The victim said she’s just glad her family survived, but said she isn’t sure how they became targets.

“We don’t have, like, much money to like be in this type of situation,” she said.