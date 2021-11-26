Man arrested in 5-year-old home improvement fraud case

Nov. 25—A Baxter man was transported to the Cumberland County Jail last week and charged in connection with a five-year-old home improvement fraud case, according to an arrest report.

Jack Clifford Lovell, 53, 102 Falcon Point, Baxter, is charged with a single count of home improvement fraud in connection with a June 28, 2016, complaint filed by a Cumberland County resident.

The issue involves the sealing of a driveway.

According to a report filed at the time, a local resident reported a man claiming to represent Dependable Asphalt and Seal came to his residence and offered to place a sealant on the man's driveway.

An agreement was reached to have the work done at a rate of $40 per gallon of sealant with a total of 50 gallons to be used. The man then issued a check in the amount of $1,500 for the work to be done.

The work was reportedly done but rain during the night washed away all the substance identified as sealant, according to Deputy Bobby Moore's report.

The victim told Moore he made numerous attempts to contact the contractor but had been provided a non-working telephone number.

On Nov. 15, Moore traveled to Monterey to pickup Lovell from Putnam County authorities and transported Lovell to the county jail

Lovell was placed under $10,000 bond and is to appear in court to answer to the charge.

