Man arrested with 500 grams of meth in Susquehanna county

NICHOLSON, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man was arrested after a search warrant yielded possession of multiple illegal substances on Saturday.

A warrant service was conducted by state police on the 200 block of Mackey Road for Eric Grieshaber of Nicholson.

Grieshaber was already wanted for possession with intent to deliver charges, according to the report

State police made contact with him at his home where they saw drug paraphernalia, but were denied entry.

Troopers returned with a search warrant, and found Grieshaber to be in possession of 528 grams of methamphetamine, 73 grams of cocaine, 18 grams of fentanyl along with scales and packaging material.

Charges are currently being filed by the Pennsylvania State Police of Gibson.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.