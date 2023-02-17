Man arrested after 6 people fatally gunned down near the Mississippi-Tennessee border

A suspect was arrested after six people were killed in gunfire Friday afternoon in a small Mississippi town outside Memphis, officials said.

The shootings happened about 12:30 p.m. CST in Arkabutla, Tate County, which is about 40 miles south of downtown Memphis, Tennessee, officials said.

A Tate County Sheriff's spokesperson said there were "multiple fatalities" and "we have arrested the guy who did it."

Bailey Martin, a rep for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, said that six people had been killed.

At least one victim was gunned down at the Express Mart gas station and convenience store, the sheriff's rep said.

"At this time, we believe he acted acted alone," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement. "His motive is not yet known."

Mississippi had the most firearm mortalities per capita, according to 2020 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Arkabutla has a population of just 285 and its best-known native son is EGOT actor James Earl Jones, who was born there Jan. 17, 1931.

