Man arrested at I-77 travel plaza in Fort Mill for SC murder near Lake Wylie

A 52-year-old man has been charged with murder in South Carolina after a person was found dead in woods in York County near Lake Wylie, sheriff’s deputies said.

David Lynn Amos was served with a warrant for murder Tuesday and booked into the York County Detention Center, according to jail records and Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. Amos was arrested by sheriff’s deputies Tuesday before 9 a.m. near a travel plaza in Fort Mill off Interstate 77 Exit 83, Faris said.

Amos was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

NEW: David Lynn Amos has been taken into custody. He was located in Fort Mill, SC a the Love's Truck Stop off I-77. #YCSONews #Update #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/SSw8MKdBRc — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) June 28, 2022

Amos and the victim were together Saturday, when the victim was last seen, before the body was found Monday behind a gas station off South Carolina 49 — west of the North Carolina state line, Faris said.

Sheriff’s deputies and the York County Coroner have not released the identity of the person found dead. Officials also have not released the manner of death or if any weapon was suspected to be used in the killing.

Faris said Amos was homeless at the time of the incident and known to frequent areas of Lake Wylie and southern Mecklenburg County, Faris said.

NOTICE: Detectives are at the BP Gas station on Charlotte Hwy. in Clover/Lake Wylie for a death investigation. More details when they are available. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/dI1hhtKJ0p — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) June 27, 2022

Amos remains at the county jail pending an initial court appearance.

Detectives do not believe the killing is connected to an open Lake Wylie homicide from earlier in June when a 20-year-old man was found shot to death June 7 at a lakeside park, Faris said. That case remains open, records show.