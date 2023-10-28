Man arrested after 80-year-old female relative found wounded by machete: police

A man was arrested Friday night and jailed on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly wounded a female relative with a machete, Garden City police spokesperson Erinn Reyes said on Saturday.

The 80-year-old woman was taken to St. Catherine Hospital for her injuries.

Police arrested 32-year-old Zachary Ryan Porter after responding to a stabbing call at 8:10 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of N. 10th Street. Online records show Porter is associated with an address in that block.

Arriving officers found the woman with “wounds believed to have been caused by a machete,” Reyes said in a news release.

Porter remained jailed as of 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

In an email, Reyes said the suspect and victim are related. But she did not respond to additional questions about their exact relationship and who lives at the home where the attack occurred.