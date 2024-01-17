Man arrested in $90K construction vehicle theft from Granite Bay, Placer sheriff says

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of stealing a construction vehicle worth about $90,000 from a Granite Bay site.

A 40-year-old man is accused of purloining a new Bobcat skid steer from a construction site in Granite Bay on Nov. 6, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a social media post.

Deputies found a surveillance footage depicting a white van towing the skid steer atop a trailer. Through this footage, deputies recovered the skid steer in Rio Linda hours after it was allegedly taken, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect was recently identified by detectives and arrested, according to the post.

Sgt. David Smith, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle, enhanced by an allegation he has stolen a vehicle before.