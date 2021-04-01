Man charged in I-95 road rage shooting that left mother of 6 dead, NC police say

Simone Jasper
·1 min read

A man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to a road-rage shooting death on Interstate 95 in North Carolina, officials said.

Dejywan R. Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, was arrested Thursday morning, a week after the deadly incident unfolded, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Julie Eberly, a 47-year-old Pennsylvania mother of six, was going to Hilton Head, South Carolina, with her husband when deputies say she was shot and killed on March 25, McClatchy News reported.

The pair was driving on I-95 near Lumberton when their GMC Yukon came close to a Chevrolet Malibu while merging. That’s when the suspect fired into the passenger side of the Elerby’s SUV, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Regardless of the circumstances, no one deserved to be murdered while traveling our nations highways,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement posted to Facebook. “I am proud of the investigative work put forth by the law enforcement agencies that came together as one to bring this case to a successful conclusion.”

Floyd, who also is accused of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, has a hearing scheduled for Thursday morning, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the case continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact officials at sheriff@robesoncoso.org or 910-671-3170.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

