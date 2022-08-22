Man arrested after he accidentally kills girlfriend. Fresno police say he was negligent

Thaddeus Miller
Officers arrested a man they said negligently handled a firearm and accidentally killed his girlfriend in Fresno, police said Monday.

The couple was inside a room at the Hampton Inn & Suites on Fir Avenue near Herndon Avenue and Highway 41 about 9 a.m. Sunday when the homicide occurred, police said.

Christopher Jordan, 22, was handling a handgun, believing the gun to be empty of bullets, before it fired and a round struck 20-year-old Deisha Guzman, police said.

Jordan had taken the clip out of the gun, police said. The single bullet hit Guzman in her lower body as she was lying on a couch, police said.

She was pronounced dead at a Saint Agnes Medical Center, police said.

Detectives determined Jordan did not intend to shoot Guzman, police said.

Still, Jordan was arrested and accused of manslaughter and negligently handling a gun, police said.

He’s held at Fresno County Jail in lieu of $15,000 in bail, according to jail records.

Deisha Guzman was killed Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 in Fresno, California, police said.
