Man arrested, accused of abusing elderly

Mar. 2—A Duncan man now faces charges of abuse by a caretaker after police say he injured two elderly people last week.

According to court documents, Rocky Wayne Mitchell, 42, faces charges of abuse by caretaker after two or more felony convictions, aggravated assault and battery and obstructing an officer.

Police affidavits filed at the Stephens County Courthouse show lawmen received a call to a Duncan home around 8 p.m. Feb. 24 about a man who was allegedly drunk and assaulting people in the home. When police arrived to the home, they found an elderly woman as well as an elderly man who appeared "to be afraid to speak," affidavits state.

Records show the woman told police Mitchell allegedly hit the elderly man in the face repetitively with a hat while also "spitting tobacco on his shirt," before grabbing his throat and threatening him. The woman, according to reports, tried to hit Mitchell to get him off of the man, and records show the woman was allegedly hit by Mitchell in the head and knocked to the ground.

According to the affidavit, officers had to "pull" Mitchell out of a chair to place him in handcuffs.

Police noted in the report finding the elderly man shirtless and trembling when they arrived. When they found his shirt, they found the tobacco stains and two spots that police believed to be blood. They also reported finding a "knot on the left temple" of the woman.

Mitchell made his initial appearance before a judge on Feb. 25, however he terminated the hearing for an attorney. At this time, Mitchell is scheduled for an attorney announcement date at 2 p.m. March 18 and his preliminary hearing conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 14. No bond was set as of press time.