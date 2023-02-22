Man arrested, accused of armed robbery at Kettering gas station

A man is in jail after police said he threatened employees with a gun during a reported robbery in Kettering.

On Feb. 13 around 7 p.m., Kettering police responded to the Shell gas station on Far Hills Avenue to reports of an attempted robbery, according to a weekly Kettering police report.

Police said a suspect, identified as 18-year-old Gavin Hopson, allegedly showed a gun while threatening employees before running from the scene.

Hopson was later found on an RTA bus in the area of Lyons Road after Kettering officers contacted RTA and provided them with Hopson’s description.

Officers also found a gun reported stolen out of Oakwood on Hopson.

He was taken into custody, on preliminary charges of receiving stolen property, aggravated robbery, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms, criminal trespass, theft and construction official business.

Hopson is in the custody of Montgomery County Jail and is set to appear in court on Feb. 23.



