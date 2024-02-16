Man arrested accused of armed robbery and selling fake gift cards at Redmond park

Police in Redmond arrested a man accused of selling fake gift cards and pulling a gun on the victim when he noticed the fake cards.

On Jan. 31, the man and victim met at Grass Lawn Park to sell gift cards.

Police say the 26-year-old victim realized the cards were fake and asked for his money back.

The 22-year-old suspect then pulled a gun on him and ran away.

After an investigation, police identified the man and arrested him on Feb. 15 without incident.