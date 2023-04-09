Man arrested and accused of attempted murder in a Merced shooting, police say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another person was found with a gunshot wound in Merced, according to authorities.

Steven Vasquez, 34, was arrested by Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers on Friday as part of an investigation into the shooting, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Authorities said officers responded to a report of a shooting about 1:11 a.m. on April 1 in the area of East Yosemite Parkway and Glen Avenue. They found a person in the 700 block of Motel Drive suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the person’s vehicle also appeared to have been hit by gunfire multiple times.

The person was taken to a Modesto-area hospital and is in stable condition, according to the release. No other information on the person hurt was released.

During an investigation, authorities viewed surveillance video that led gang officers to determine there were several suspects involved. One was identified as Vasquez, who police said is a known gang member.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody Friday in the 300 block of South Parsons Avenue, according to the release.

Vasquez was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony attempted murder, participation in criminal street gang activity, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Justin Saldivar at 209-388-7735 or saldivarj@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement at mercedareacrimestoppers.org.