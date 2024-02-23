Man arrested, accused of beating man to death with stick in Longmont

Feb. 23—A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of killing another man with a tree branch in Longmont Thursday morning.

Kamaloni Manu, 46, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder — extreme indifference, following the death of a man at 2121 Miller Dr. in Longmont.

Manu is currently in custody. He is set to next appear in court today for his hearing on advisement.

On Friday, the Boulder County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Brendan Murphy.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

According to the affidavit, at approximately 7:48 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the area near Front Range Community College on an incident involving two men. Police then learned the suspect reportedly had a bat, club or tree branch and beat up another man at a bus stop.

Initial reports indicated that Murphy was covered in blood and awake but unable to talk. When police arrived on scene, they reported him as unconscious with life-threatening injuries. Murphy was then transported to Longs Peak Hospital where he died at approximately 10:37 a.m. Thursday.

A witness followed Manu from the bus stop until police arrived on the scene. Manu was taken into custody and police retrieved video surveillance of the incident from Front Range Community College.

In the video surveillance, police said Manu is seen walking north in the west parking lot of the college at approximately 6:33 a.m. Manu is seen stopping by the entrance of the college and Murphy is seen coming from the same direction where he goes to a tree and sits down at approximately 7:11 a.m. and looks down at his cell phone.

Manu is then seen walking north on the sidewalk before approaching Murphy. At approximately 7:22 a.m. Manu is recorded raising a stick over his head and then hitting the victim approximately 23 times, which is also captured on a second camera across the street from the school. During the attack, the victim can be seen on video sitting up before falling backwards, rolling around and putting his hands up in the air.

Police later determined that the weapon was a tree branch that was approximately one and a half inches at the tip, according to the affidavit.

In custody, Manu was interviewed by police where he first stated that he was a witness of a fight at the bus stop and did not know anyone involved. However after being shown the video surveillance of the scene, Manu said on Thursday he heard from other people at a large bus stop hub in Longmont that the victim was a child molester, according to the affidavit. Manu said he confronted the victim at the bus stop about being a child molester and did not stand for that type of behavior around him. Manu told police he was at peace and did not think the victim was hurt because the victim was wearing a hat and the stick did not break.

According to online records, Murphy does not have any criminal history in Colorado relating to child sexual exploitation or abuse.

While on scene, police said they contacted two Front Range Community College security staff members. According to the affidavit, both saw Manu hit what they thought was a tree and went out to contact Manu. Manu stopped and walked south on Miller Drive. Police said at this point the security guards became aware of the victim but neither of them called police.