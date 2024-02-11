Man arrested, accused of being one of Southern California’s largest street takeover organizers

Police have arrested a man believed to be one of the largest street takeover organizers in Southern California.

The man was identified as Erick Romero Quintana, 20, of Paramount, according to the

Los Angeles Police Department.

Quintana has over 70,000 followers on social media and is allegedly responsible for coordinating events throughout the Southland resulting in “large-scale takeovers, smash-and-grab robberies, vehicle thefts, and other violent crimes including murder,” police said.

On Feb. 7, the LAPD’s Street Racing Task Force served a search warrant at a home in Paramount where Quintana was located and taken into custody. He was arrested on charges of conspiracy and is facing multiple felony counts related to organizing the takeover events.

“This arrest is significant not only for the City of Los Angeles but also for the Southern California region,” said LAPD.

With a rise in violent, deadly street takeovers and sideshows taking place across SoCal, authorities and L.A. city officials are working to crack down on the illegal gatherings.

“The number of incidents resulting from unsafe driving behaviors, including motorists exceeding 100 mph on state highways, illegal street racing and sideshow activities, and speed-related crashes are occurring at a staggering pace,” said the California Highway Patrol.

A new pilot program in L.A. will deploy more officers at intersections known for takeovers along with adding raised and hardened center lines, raised pavement markers, rumble strips and the installation of gutters at certain spots.

“Illegal street racing and sideshows are not just reckless activities; they are potential tragedies in the making. These events put lives at risk, not only for the participants but also for innocent bystanders,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee.

Anyone with information on illegal street events call the LAPD’s Street Racing Task Force at 213-833-3746. The public can also call LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

