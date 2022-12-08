Man arrested, accused of chasing girl in Aberdeen while exposing himself

A man who is accused of chasing a girl in Aberdeen while exposing himself was arrested this week.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aberdeen officers were dispatched to Miller Jr. High School for a report of a student being chased and grabbed by a man while she was on her way to school.

The incident happened in the south parking lot of Stevens Elementary School, which is between the elementary and junior high schools.

Aberdeen officers watched the incident on surveillance video from the Aberdeen School District and said the footage matched the student’s story. Video showed that the man had his genitals exposed as he was running after the student, possibly while performing a sexual act on himself, according to Aberdeen police.

With the help of the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, Aberdeen police detectives soon identified a suspect.

The 18-year-old man was taken into custody at a home in Cosmopolis and was then booked into the Aberdeen City Jail.