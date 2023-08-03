Man arrested, accused of deadly downtown Dayton shooting

A Dayton man has been charged with killing another man in downtown Dayton this week.

Antonio Murray, 43, was charged Thursday afternoon with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and two weapons charges, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Murray has been accused of shooting and killing Robert Blackstone, 51, on Tuesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton officers on patrol heard gunshots just after midnight on Aug. 1 near the intersection of East Fifth and South Main Streets. Blackstone was found near the intersection and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Murray is accused of using a 9 MM firearm in the incident, according to an affidavit and statement of facts. He was prohibited from having it due to a prior felony drug offense.

Eye witness statements, surveillance video, and an interview with Murray led police to make the arrest, according to court records.

Murray was arrested Tuesday afternoon and remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.