Man arrested, accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old after argument at hookah lounge

Daytona Beach police said they arrested a man whom they believe shot and killed a 21-year-old after an argument at a hookah bar early Sunday morning.

Police said when they arrested Raheem Harris on Wednesday morning, they found a 20-gauge shotgun and ammo inside his apartment.

Police said Harris and D’Shawn McLaury, 21, got into an argument at the Hookah Pub on Seabreeze Boulevard. It never got physical inside the pub and McLaury left and went elsewhere on Seabreeze Boulevard.

Officers said Harris then shot McLaury once, killing him in the area of Wild Olive Avenue and Seabreeze Boulevard.

Police have not said how the men knew each other, what the argument was over, or how they connected Harris to the crime.

State records show Harris is a convicted felon, having served time for child abuse and grand theft. He is being held without bond and will appear before a judge on Wednesday afternoon.

A candlelight vigil is also planned for McLaury along Seabreeze Boulevard on Wednesday night.

