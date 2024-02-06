Man arrested, accused of firing gun at victim during an argument, Elk Grove police say

The Elk Grove Police Department arrested a man Monday who’s accused of firing a gun at a victim last month.

The 21-year-old suspect got into an argument with a victim on Jan. 23, police said in social media posts. The victim wasn’t injured.

Police arrested the man on two separate warrants. For the Jan. 23 incident, the suspect faces two felonies of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon using a firearm.

The unrelated warrant accuses the 21-year-old man of assault likely to produce great bodily injury and inflicting corporal injuries on a spouse or cohabitant.

He’s being held on $250,000 bail and his next court date is Wednesday, jail records show.