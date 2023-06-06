Man arrested, accused of firing shot into Kissimmee bar injuring 1

Kissimmee police arrested a man accused of shooting a single shot into a bar, injuring one person.

Police said there was a disturbance at the Breeze Kissimmee between Brett Riddell, 59, and several other people. Police said Riddell was asked to leave the bar, but as he did he fired one shot into the businesses, which injured one person.

Police said the person who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Riddell is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, using a firearm while intoxicated, and shooting into an occupied building.

