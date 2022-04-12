Man arrested, accused of posing as a Federal Marshal and attempting to steal a car

A man has been arrested, accused of impersonating a peace officer and trying to steal a car.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department responded to a car dealership near 61st and Mingo on Monday. Employees say a man walked in and asked to look at an Audi on the lot.

An employee told the man that the Audi wasn’t ready to be driven. The suspect, now identified as Randy Cantwell, said he was taking the car anyways because it was stolen. Cantwell claimed that the dealership stole the car.

Cantwell said that he was a Federal Marshal and could leave with the car. Employees blocked the car and refused to let Cantwell leave. He then tried to walk away from the lot.

When officers arrived, Cantwell shared his driver’s license but had no proof that he was a Federal Marshal. Cantwell said he became a Marshal when former President Donald Trump enacted martial law.

Cantwell will be charged with False Impersonation of Law Enforcement.