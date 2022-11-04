Man arrested, accused of robbing 89-year-old Lincoln woman inside her home

Police have arrested a man accused of robbing an elderly Lincoln woman at knifepoint last weekend after using a ruse to enter her home.

Detectives identified the suspect as 35-year-old Joshua Daniel Allen King, arresting him Thursday at his home in Marysville, the Lincoln Police Department said in an update Friday morning.

A suspect last Saturday evening entered the home of an 89-year-old woman on Lariat Loop, the Police Department said in an earlier news release, after showing up at her front door under the pretense of asking to retrieve his child’s ball from her backyard.

Once the woman allowed him inside, the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded money, then made off with cash, credit cards and the victim’s cellphone and driver’s license, police said. He also cut the victim’s landline phone line. The woman was not harmed.

The suspect allegedly attempted the same ruse a few minutes earlier at a different nearby home, but was not allowed inside, according to the earlier news release.

Detectives were able to identify King after he used the victim’s stolen credit card at a local business, according to the updated news release.

King was arrested and booked early Friday morning into the South Placer Jail on felony charges of first-degree robbery, elder abuse and damaging telephone lines, jail logs show. His bail is set at $90,000.