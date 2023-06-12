Man arrested, accused of sexual abuse on University of Kentucky’s campus

A man was arrested on the University of Kentucky’s campus early Sunday morning after inappropriately touching a woman and attacking police officers, according to court documents.

At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, UK police received a report of an assault in progress near the William T. Young Library on UK’s campus, according to court documents. The incident began when two victims walked past Mark Lindsey, 34, sitting in a chair next to a walking path by the library, documents say.

Lindsey stood up and asked the victims for their names, court documents say. He then slapped a phone out of one of the victims’ hands and inappropriately touched one of the victims.

A man saw the encounter and intervened, and Lindsey threw a glass bottle at the man’s chest, according to court documents. The three victims ran off and called police.

When officers arrived, Lindsey threw the victim’s phone at one of the officers, according to court documents. He also lunged at and hit two officers during his apprehension.

Lindsey was eventually arrested and taken to jail, court documents say.

Lindsey was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of assaulting a police officer, second-degree assault, second-degree robbery, public alcohol intoxication, criminal mischief, indecent exposure, resisting arrest and three counts of menacing, according to jail records. He was being held at the Fayette County Detention Center Monday morning on a $3,000 bond.

Lindsey is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Fayette District Court Monday afternoon, according to court records.