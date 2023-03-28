Man arrested, accused of sexually battering teenage girl in Orlando

Orlando police said they’ve arrested a man accused of sexually battering a 14-year-old girl last December.

The teen told detectives she’d been sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Police said they identified the suspect as Daton Viel, 28. Investigators said within two hours of getting an arrest warrant, Viel was located and arrested.

Police said Viel faces charges of sexual battery, lewd or lascivious molestation, and lewd or lascivious exhibition.

Read: Osceola County woman charged with murder for hire plot and cyberstalking, deputies say

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.