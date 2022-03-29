Man arrested, accused of shooting at cars and trying to break into a home in Tulsa

A man is facing several charges after Tulsa police say he fired a gun randomly at people and tried to break into a home.

The crimes happened around 9 p.m. at a home near 71st and Lewis.

Officers received several calls about a man shooting at people and cars. When they arrived, they found a man trying to break down a door, breaking into a home. The man was cut several times by the glass door and refused to listen to commands from officers.

Eventually, the man was taken into custody. A gun was found nearby, and no one was shot.

The suspect has been identified as Devonte Harris. After he was cleared by a hospital, he was taken to the Tulsa County jail, where he’ll be charged with first-degree burglary, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and resisting arrest.