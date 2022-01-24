Man arrested, accused of shooting at deputies during standoff in west Wichita

A 26-year-old-man was arrested Monday morning after an attempted traffic stop led to a chase that ended in a standoff at a hotel in west Wichita.

The suspect fired shots at a deputy, and two deputies returned fire, said Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Benjamin Blick. No one was hit.

The man was arrested at 8:25 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Regency Inn at 6125 W. Kellogg Drive, Blick said.

The chain of events started hours earlier when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a driver at 1:22 a.m. near the intersection of Pawnee and Meridian, Blick said. He was driving a red Lexus.

The driver fled and a six-minute pursuit began, according to the release. The chase ended when the Lexus became high centered in the parking lot of the hotel, and the man ran inside, Blick says.

The man ran into an occupied room of the hotel, the release says. One of the occupants was able to contact hotel management and law enforcement outside through a messenger app.

Blick says everyone in the room eventually walked out on their own; the man was arrested afterward.

It is unclear if the man knew the people in the room.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.