Man arrested, accused of shooting and killing twin brother in Surprise

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Police officials in Surprise say they have arrested a person in connection with a shooting on Oct. 18 that left another man dead at his home.

According to a statement released on Oct. 19, Michael Leone has been identified as the suspect in the deadly shooting.

The shooting happened in the area of Greenway Road and Cotton Lane. In initial reports, officials said the victim, since identified as 58-year-old Nicholas Leone, was struck several times by gunfire, and died at the scene.

Nicholas, according to police, is Michael's twin brother. The two were arguing before they exchanged gunfire inside Nicholas' home.

Michael, investigators said, was not hit by gunfire during the incident. He is accused of committing multiple criminal offenses, including second degree murder.

Map of where the incident happened