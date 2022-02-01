Man arrested, accused of shooting a relative to death in their Cleburne home, police say

A 22-year-old man was in custody Tuesday and accused of shooting to death a family member at their Cleburne home, Cleburne police said.

Police said there were no other suspects involved in the case.

Authorities identified the suspect as Randy Chandler, who was arrested Monday afternoon just after the fatal shooting.

Celburne police identified the victim as 42-year-old Tony Chandler.

Authorities said the two were family members, but they didn’t provide any other details.

Police responded to a shooting call just before 5 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Pacific Street in Cleburne.

Tony Chandler was found at a home with a gunshot wound and taken by helicopter ambulance to a Fort Worth hospital, where he died.

Randy Chandler fled the scene before Cleburne police arrived, but he was later found and taken into custody.

Police said the two lived in the home where the shooting occurred, but they did not provide a motive for the killing.