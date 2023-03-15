Man arrested, accused of shooting teen girl at I-Drive Sonic

Orlando police arrested the man they said shot a teenage girl at a Sonic restaurant on I-Drive last week.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on March 8 at the Sonic located at 5399 International Drive.

Officers said a woman was shot and hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said Albert Jason Cortes Jr., 40,has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm related to the shooting.

Police: Teen shot at Sonic restaurant in Orlando was not intended target

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.