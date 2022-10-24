Man arrested, accused of stabbing death that followed argument, Fresno police say

Fresno police said Monday they made an arrest in a stabbing death that followed an argument between two unhoused men.

Officers were called to Santa Clara and G streets near the Poverello House for a man who was injured about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17, police said.

Medical personnel pronounced Billy Cleveland Carrow, 61, dead at the scene from apparent stab wounds to the neck, Lt. Paul Cervantes said.

Billy Cleveland Carrow, 61, of Fresno

He was allegedly stabbed by Ian Scarborough, 33, following an argument, police said in an update Monday. Both were homeless and lived in the area.

The Poverello House and the surrounding area are known to be frequented by unhoused people.

Scarborough is held at Fresno County Jail without bail, according to jail records.

“The murder was a senseless act of violence that stemmed from an argument between the two,” police said in a news release Monday.

The killing marks the 49th murder investigation so far this year. The 50th came on Friday, when a man was shot inside a garage near Indianapolis and Sherman avenues.

There were 63 at the same time last year.