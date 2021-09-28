Man arrested, accused of stabbing man to death in Goodwill dumpster

A 43-year-old man is accused of stabbing another man to death in a Goodwill dumpster in August, an attack that investigators described as “premeditated,” records show.

Osmar B. Despaigne, 43, was arrested this week on a charge of first-degree murder in the Aug. 16 killing of Shawn D. Manella, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Manella was found fatally stabbed multiple times near a dumpster behind the Goodwill on Curry Ford Road, Despaigne’s arrest report said.

Deputies reviewed security camera footage from the area, which showed Manella, 39, in the dumpster looking around just after midnight when another man, later identified as Despaigne, rode by on a bicycle, the report said.

He rode to another dumpster and checked inside, then returned to find Manella in the first dumpster, climbing inside and attacking him, the report said.

During the attack, Despaigne’s hat fell off, which deputies used to link Despaigne to the case through DNA evidence, the report said.

Despaigne planned out the killing “by obviously searching for the victim in another dumpster, and upon locating him, immediately and without provocation stabbing the victim numerous times,” the report said.

Despaigne is currently held without bond at the Orange County Jail.

gtoohey@orlandosentinel.com