Man arrested, accused of stealing donations for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims from Islamic school

The Richardson Police Department arrested a 36-year-old man Saturday who is accused of stealing from a mosque in Flower Mound, the Flower Mound Police Department announced this week.

Muhammad S. Khan was driving the same vehicle Saturday used during a Feb. 13 burglary at Masjid-Al-Noor Islamic School/Mosque.

A warrant from Flower Mound Police Department connected to the vehicle’s license plate alerted Richardson police’s license plate reader system. An officer pulled Khan over after receiving the alert and arrested him.

Khan, of Virginia, is being charged with three counts of felony burglary of a building related to the Feb. 13 incident, during which cash and check donations for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria were stolen from the Islamic school/mosque.

Khan also was accused of a theft of donation money at the Islamic Society of Denton mosque in July 2021, WFAA-TV reported.

Khan told Denton police that he took the money because he needed it to return to Virginia.

Khan also was previously arrested in Virginia for trespassing, according to KDFW-TV.

He was being held on a $10,000 bond at the Denton County Jail for one of the charges and is awaiting arraignment for the other two.

He bonded out of jail Tuesday.