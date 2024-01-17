Man arrested, accused of stealing Lubbock patrol car, abducting Texas Tech student

Lubbock Police Department

A 57-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after police investigators believe he stole a police patrol vehicle on Tuesday then abducted a Texas Tech University student on campus as police searched for him.

Keith Kalka was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on felony charges of unlawful restraint, evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He also faces a misdemeanor count of falsely identifying as a police officer, according to jail records.

A criminal and administrative investigation is ongoing, police officials said.

The case against Kalka began about 8:37 a.m. when police responded to a civil disturbance at a business in the 2700 block of 26th Street.

Upon arrival, the responding officer entered the business to try and find the subject. When the subject was not located, the officer left and checked the surrounding area.

According to LPD, shortly after leaving the store, while searching the area, the officer was waved down by an employee who let the officer know the subject was inside trying to steal items.

The officer then parked his vehicle and went inside the store to make contact with the subject later identified as Kalka. While the officer was gathering Kalka’s property from a shopping basket, Kalka left the store, walked toward the patrol car, got into the marked unit and drove away at 8:48 a.m.

According to LPD, the officer immediately notified LPD Communications that his unit was stolen. At that time, communications personnel began tracking the vehicle's location and broadcasting that location to nearby responding officers.

Kalka drove the patrol vehicle east on 25th Street before heading north onto Boston Avenue. During this time, Kalka continued traveling north on Boston Avenue before crossing 19th Street onto the Texas Tech University campus.

At that point, LPD Communications notified Texas Tech’s Police Department of the stolen police unit and its updated location.

Texas Tech PD then notified LPD that the patrol unit was on campus near the construction area on the southeast side of Jones AT&T Stadium.

According to LPD, while in the stadium parking lot, Kalka approached a female student, falsely identified himself as a police officer, indicated she was under arrest and ordered her to get into the patrol vehicle.

He then drove her to a convenience store in the 2400 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway where, after a short time there, he drove south in the 400 block of University Avenue.

A responding LPD officer then saw the unit turning west from University Avenue onto the 2500 block of 6th Street. With his lights and sirens on, the officer began to pursue the stolen unit at which point the stolen unit then traveled to an area that was blocked by construction equipment.

According to LPD, Kalka stopped and exited the vehicle and officers arrested him without incident at 8:56 a.m. The female student was not harmed during the incident.

According to LPD, an administrative review is ongoing to determine how the patrol unit was taken and the officer was not placed on administrative leave.

