Man arrested, accused of threatening to bomb Henderson courthouse

A Henderson, Kentucky, man is in custody after he allegedly threatened to bomb the Henderson County Courthouse on Thursday, triggering a shutdown and evacuation of the building.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 35-year-old Shawn P. Hobbs. Deputies arrested Hobbs Thursday afternoon and preliminarily charged him with first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class C felony.

In a news release, HCSO Detective Matt Brooks said deputies became aware of the bomb threat around 2:30 p.m. after Hobbs allegedly posted a threat to Twitter.

"Due to safety concerns for the public and staff, the building was evacuated and shutdown," Brooks wrote in the news release.

As of Friday morning, Hobbs' Twitter account appeared to have been switched to private.

Hobbs is currently being held at the Henderson County jail on a $10,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Man in custody after threatening to bomb Henderson courthouse