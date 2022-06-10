Man arrested, accused of threatening to shoot hospital staff members in Tulsa

A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he assaulted healthcare workers and made threatening comments.

Officers were called to Ascension St. John near 21st and Utica Thursday evening. When officers arrived, they found that hospital security had Reuben Cheatum handcuffed.

Witnesses told officers that Cheatum was speaking to a doctor over the phone about his care. Cheatum, who was displeased, told the doctor that he had “a few seconds before I bust some caps in both of you.”

Cheatum then counted to 20.

Security arrived at Cheatum’s room as he was threatening to return to the facility and start shooting doctors. Police say Cheatum tried to punch a hospital security officer, who then handcuffed Cheatum.

Cheatum was arrested on charges of assault and battery on a medical care provider and threatening a violent act.

Cheatum’s arrest comes days after another man was taken into custody after threatening staff members at Hillcrest Medical Center, and more than a week after the Saint Francis shooting.











