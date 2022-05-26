Man arrested, accused of threatening Weatherford elementary school, officials say

A man was arrested after he was accused of making a threat against a Weatherford elementary school on Wednesday.

School officials at Mary Martin Elementary School sent a letter to parents saying that Hudson Oaks police received information of an alleged threat made by an adult against the campus.

The letter said police immediately launched an investigation and made an arrest.

“I want to assure you this situation has been resolved,” the letter said.

Weatherford police said the threat didn’t happen on school property, according to WFAA-TV.

Further information was not released.

There has been increased police presence around Weatherford and other North Texas campuses following the mass school shooting that occurred in Uvalde on Tuesday.