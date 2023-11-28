Man arrested in Adams County for impersonating a cop had ghost gun, ice pick: police

A convicted felon from Columbia County was arrested in Adams County by state police Friday and charged with impersonation of a public servant, among other charges alleged in an affidavit.

Johnny Jackson, 55, of Berwick, Pa., faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm, misdemeanor charges of firearm not to be carried without a license, impersonation of a public servant, making repairs/sell/etc. of an offensive weapon, improper use of emergency lights, and exceed maximum speed by 29 miles per hour, according to court records.

Jackson's vehicle, which had blue and red flashing lights, contained an untraceable "ghost gun," along with police equipment, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police, troopers conducting speed enforcement on U.S. Route 15 in Straban Township pulled over a gray Jeep that was clocked at 94 mph in a 65 mph zone.

As troopers approached the vehicle, they first noticed that the license plate was unreadable, even with a flashlight, from a foot away, the affidavit states. Upon making contact with the driver, who identified himself as Johnny Jackson, troopers noticed auxiliary lighting on the dashboard, along with a large "ice pick-like device hanging from the passenger seat."

When officers questioned the lighting, Jackson reportedly told officers "a friend put those on his Jeep because it's the same as his to see if they worked," the affidavit states. When the switches were activated, red and blue flashing lights were seen in the front and back windows of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Troopers then conducted a records search, discovering that Jackson was convicted of felonies in Maryland stemming from burglary and weapons charges, the affidavit states.

Jackson initially consented to a search of his vehicle, the affidavit states, before he told troopers that they could not search anything that was locked in the vehicle. Troopers detained Jackson and towed his vehicle to the state police barracks in Gettysburg, where they obtained a search warrant for the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a loaded 9mm handgun with no serial number in the center console, the affidavit states. The weapon was determined to be an untraceable "ghost gun," according to the affidavit.

Officers additionally found a police-style spring loaded baton, a NYPD hat, a handcuff key, and a large bear spray container in a holster, according to the affidavit and a press release by Pennsylvania State Police.

Jackson is being held at Adams County Prison in lieu of $30,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Man arrested in Adams County, Pa. for impersonating a cop