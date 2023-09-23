A man was arrested Sept. 16 in connection with a fatal shooting at a west Phoenix apartment complex, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Roosevelt Plaza Apartments near North 10th Avenue and West Mabel Street about 11 p.m. Sept. 15, according to Sgt. Rob Scherer.

When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as Stefon Harris, 30, with multiple gunshot wounds. Harris was later pronounced dead at the area of the shooting, police said.

Detectives later found during their investigation that a man, identified as Isaiah King, 32, was the shooter in the homicide, police said.

King was found and arrested by authorities and later admitted to the crime during an interview, police said.

King was charged with multiple felonies, including murder, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested, admits to fatal shooting in west Phoenix, police say