Man arrested, admits to sexually assaulting woman outside of a Tulsa grocery store

Warning: this article contains descriptions of sexual assault.

Tulsa police has arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault in a grocery store parking lot.

Investigators say Darrell Muse approached the victim in the parking lot of a WinCo near 71st and Memorial last month. Muse allegedly grabbed the woman and began to thrust himself against her.

The victim screamed for help, but investigators say Muse pushed her further into her car. He fondled her in multiple places. The victim also said that Muse was so quiet, it “was almost like he wasn’t breathing.”

According to an affidavit, Muse stopped and ran back to his car. The victim yelled at Muse, calling him “a piece of s***.” Muse allegedly responded with, “that’s right.”

The victim tried to turn around and take a picture of her attacker, but she realized that her leg was injured and she couldn’t walk. A documented report from a doctor confirms that the victim’s tibia was fractured.

Tulsa police released surveillance footage in hopes of someone identifying the suspect. Several witnesses came forward, recognizing Muse.

A detective also recognized Muse as a previous shooting victim.

Muse was arrested at his home and was taken into custody. He admitted to the crimes and said he was sorry.

Muse faces charges of sexual battery and aggravated assault and battery. He’s being held on a $20,000 bond.

Courtesy: Tulsa Police Department

