Man arrested after admitting to fatal stabbing near Tamarac bus stop, deputies say

An early-morning fight near a Tamarac bus stop ended with a man stabbed to death, deputies said.

An argument between David Vaz, 67, and John Lucki, 49, of Tamarac, turned physical on the morning of Feb. 11 in the 7200 block of North University Drive, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Vaz later admitted to stabbing Lucki with a knife, a probable cause affidavit said.

About 6:30 a.m. Feb. 11, an off-duty Plantation Police sergeant driving north on University Drive saw a man, later identified as Lucki, lying naked in the middle of the road, his leg “bleeding profusely” with blood-stained clothes strewn across the road, the affidavit said.

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit arrived at the scene and thought Lucki had been hit by a car. But surveillance video from a nearby shopping plaza captured a fight between Lucki and a man wearing a beige sweater and dark pants, the affidavit says.

Lucki was seen in the video walking north along the median in the 7200 block of North University Drive while the suspect, later identified as Vaz, sat at a bus stop on the west side of the road. Lucki stopped in the median in front of the bus stop, and Vaz was then seen throwing two orange traffic cones at him, the affidavit says.

Lucki ran north as Vaz chased him in the median. Lucki then fell onto the road where the fight ensued, the affidavit says. Vaz appeared to stand over Lucki, hitting him multiple times as he laid on the ground.

After the fight, Lucki ran south in the northbound lanes toward oncoming traffic but was not hit by any cars, the affidavit says. Vaz went back to the bus stop where he boarded a county bus shortly before 7 a.m. and headed south.

Blood drops at the scene trailed from where Lucki fell to where the off-duty sergeant saw him lying in the road, records say.

A nurse pronounced Lucki dead at Broward Health Medical Center at 7:29 a.m. At the hospital, detectives saw Lucki’s ankles were broken, and his body had multiple cuts and bruises.

Bus surveillance video showed a man onboard wearing the same beige sweater and dark pants as seen in the shopping plaza video, the affidavit says. The man appeared to have a knife hooked on his belt in the video.

Investigators discovered that deputies spoke to a homeless man matching the description of the suspect who was sleeping outside of the Winn-Dixie at 7015 North University Drive about 1:30 that morning. Deputies identified the man as Vaz, the affidavit says, and he and a woman were asked to leave the Winn Dixie next to the bus stop for trespassing.

Detectives found Vaz on Feb. 12 near where he got off the bus the prior morning at the intersection of Oakland Park and University Drive in Sunrise. Officials took him to the Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building where investigators said they found clothes matching the description from the bus surveillance video and a large knife on his belt, records say.

Vaz told detectives he stabbed the man he fought with using the same knife they found on his belt, the affidavit says. He is held in the Broward Main Jail and is facing a murder charge.