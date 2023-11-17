Man arrested for aggravated child rape in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been taken into custody in Putnam County amid a child rape investigation.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer (SRO) notified a detective on Thursday, Nov. 16 after a student reported being sexually assaulted by a man.

The SRO and the detective conducted an investigation, which led to the arrest of Franco Mateo Francisco, authorities said.

Franco Mateo Francisco

Officials said Francisco has been charged with aggravated rape of a child. He is reportedly being held without bond ahead of his Dec. 18 court date.

No additional details have been shared about this investigation.

