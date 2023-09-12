Man arrested on aggravated kidnapping charge

Sep. 11—A 27-year-old Euless man was arrested Saturday on multiple warrants issued in June after his girlfriend accused him of pistol whipping her and trying to force her to drive him to Dallas at gunpoint.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, Tristan Anthony Ortiz's 26-year-old girlfriend called 911 from a gas station on East Highway 191 on June 3.

When officers arrived, she told them Ortiz had physically forced her into the corner of her apartment on East Highway 191 and forcibly took her phone away from her. She told them when she retrieved her gun, he took it away from her and hit her in the head with it, the report stated.

She said Ortiz put the gun to her head and said he was going to kill her, but instead fired a shot out the window of her bedroom, the report stated.

She escaped from the apartment, but when she went back, a still-armed Ortiz forced her into her car and demanded she take him to Dallas, the report stated.

While at the gas station on 191, she told officers Ortiz began chambering a round into the gun, causing one to fall to the floorboard.

According to the report, officers found a bullet hole, glass, a damaged wall and a spent bullet casing in the woman's bedroom and a bullet in her car. They also noticed the woman had a knot on her forehead and red marks on her chest.

Officers obtained warrants for aggravated robbery, deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office arrested Ortiz on those outstanding warrants Saturday and on a warrant issued following his Aug. 25 indictment for aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon. He remained in custody Monday night on surety bonds totaling $415,000.