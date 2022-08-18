San Angelo Police Department officers work the scene of a fire in north San Angelo in this Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 file photo.

A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping, according to a police news release.

On Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Mahon Avenue, after receiving a 9-1-1 call came from a woman requesting help.

"Deputies arrived on scene to find a male subject that was a victim of an assault," according to the release. "The male subject advised the person who assaulted him fled the scene with a female, whom he also assaulted and forced into a vehicle."

The original male subject was transported to a hospital for treatment.

During the subsequent investigation, Jonathan Wayne Staker was identified as the suspect.

"A possible location for Jonathan Staker was determined to be in Runnels County and a contact phone number was located for the female victim," the release stated. "With the assistance of the Runnels County Sheriff's Office, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office located the suspect vehicle and the female victim, who also sustained non-life threating injuries during the incident."

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for Staker's arrest.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office was able to track the whereabouts of Staker and take him into custody without incident.

Staker was booked into Tom Green County Jail for aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and remains in jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Man arrested for aggravated kidnapping in San Angelo