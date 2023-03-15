Man arrested after aiming gun at neighbors; drugs recovered

Mar. 15—MOREHEAD — A man was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a multitude of charges after threatening his neighbors with a firearm.

Albert Durham, 48, of Morehead, has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree criminal mischief, trafficking marijuana, methamphetamine and opiates and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint by a Kentucky State Trooper and investigating officer, a verbal argument ensued between Durham and his neighbors.

The trooper reported Durham retreated into his home to receive a firearm during the argument and aimed it at the victims from his driveway upon exiting.

Reportedly, Durham shouted he would "kill that son of a (expletive) next to you," at one of the victims seated inside a vehicle and to the other that was standing just outside it.

The victims in the matter told Durham they were recording his actions, causing Durham to lower his weapon and approach the victims.

The trooper wrote Durham kicked the passenger door with his foot before striking the trunk with an unknown object causing damage to the vehicle.

After reviewing the video evidence, the trooper wrote Durham could be seen in possession of the firearm, an issue considering Durham has two previous felony convictions out of Bell County.

Kentucky State Police Post 8 received a complaint of the threats and later obtained a search warrant for firearms, ammunitions and illegal substances at Durham's residence on Windsor Road.

According to an arrest citation, troopers and a sheriff's deputy executed the search and discovered pipes, numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia, marijuana cigarettes and multiple bags containing suspected marijuana.

Troopers also reported finding digital scales containing suspected marijuana and a crystal-like substance residue.

Inside a purse, troopers found more suspected marijuana, rolling papers, 2 grams of a crystal-like substance and approximately 20 white pills.

Story continues

The white pills were ran through a pill identifier which were identified as suspected acetaminophen and Hydrocodone.

Officers also discovered a tablet which contained drug-related conversations via Facebook Messenger.

Durham was booked into RCDC just before midnight on Tuesday along with his girlfriend, Ann Drouillard, 49, of Morehead.

Drouillard, too, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking opiates, trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking less than 8 grams of marijuana.

Durham is set for arraignment on the above charges on Wednesday morning.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com