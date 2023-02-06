Man arrested after Akron store lockdown, barricading himself in house

A 23-year-old man was arrested after threatening to shoot his girlfriend, leading to the lockdown of a nearby store, and barricading himself in a home in Akron's North Hill neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, according to the Akron Police Department.

The police department said that officers responded to Bill’s Place, 517 N. Main St., where a woman told them that her boyfriend, Daixhan Tolbert, 23, threatened to shoot her. According to police, Tolbert reportedly followed the woman to the store, forcing employees to lock the doors with the woman inside.

Witnesses told police they saw Tolbert running toward Jesse Avenue. According to police, as officers approached him, he ignored verbal commands to stop and barricaded himself inside a house in the 400 block of Butler Street.

Police said that SWAT was called to the scene around 3 p.m., and after about an hour of de-escalation efforts, Tolbert surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police said that a loaded handgun was found. It was believed to belong to Tolbert and was reported stolen out of West Virginia, police said.

Tolbert was booked into the Summit County Jail and charged with domestic violence menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. Police said he also had two unrelated felony warrants for felonious assault and burglary from a Stark County incident.

He was arraigned Monday morning in Akron Municipal Court.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man arrested after North Hill store lockdown, standoff in Akron