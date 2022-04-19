Man arrested in Alabama faces charges of assaulting child, murdering father in Arlington

A suspect in the March shooting death of a 30-year-old man in Arlington and the assault of that man’s son has been arrested, according to Arlington police.

Uthian Kimble, 22, was arrested in Florence, Alabama, after police in Arlington said he killed Salaam Harris and physically assaulted Harris’ son, according to a Tuesday news release from Arlington police. Kimble is facing charges of murder and injury to a child.

In a news release at the time of the killing, Arlington police said Kimble shot Harris on March 18 after “an altercation that occurred between their children” at the Lomas Apartments complex in the 800 block of Timberlake Circle.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Kimble was identified in a photo lineup by a witness. The 22-year-old man, who children said they called “uncle,” is seen in a surveillance video shooting Harris.

Another affidavit says Kimble also punched Harris’ 10-year-old son, which police said they believe is what led Harris to seek Kimble out before Kimble shot him.

Kimble is being held at the Lauderdale County Jail awaiting extradition back to Tarrant County.

Police did not say how Kimble was located in Alabama or the exact day he was arrested.