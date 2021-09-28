Man arrested in alleged armed robbery in Kahuku

Sep. 28—Honolulu police arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery in Kahuku Sunday night.

The alleged robbery occurred in a residential neighborhood on Leleuli Street at about 8 :30 p.m.

Police said two male suspects threatened two people with a handgun and took a bag that contained an unspecified amount of money before they fled the scene.

The suspects and victims are acquaintances.

Police later arrested the suspect, described to be in his late 20s, on suspicion of robbery.

The other suspect, described to be 5 feet 10 inches with an average build, remains at large. He was wearing a baseball cap and a red T-shirt at the time of the robbery.