Man arrested for alleged assault on Dickinson Police officer

May 25—A Dickinson Police officer allegedly was assaulted by a Dickinson man this weekend following a call where the officer responded to a residence to locate an individual who was violating a no-contact order.

Chaz Jacob Beyers, 21, is being charged with assault on a peace officer, preventing arrest, disobedience of a judicial order and criminal trespass.

Beyers had been served a no-contact order in April and arrived at the residence in the 400 block of Sims Street at approximately 8 a.m. Sunday, May 22, to make contact with the individual who previously filed the order. The Dickinson Police Department received a call regarding a male trespassing on the property and in violation of a no-contact order, according to a DPD press release.

When officers located Beyers and the other individual in the basement of the residence, one of the DPD officers attempted to take him into custody for the violation. But Beyers head-butted the officer and started to strike the officer with several closed-fist punches, the press release stated. However, the officer was able to restrain Beyers and transported him to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center.

The officer sustained only minor injuries during the assault incident. Meanwhile, Beyers remains in custody and awaits a bond hearing.