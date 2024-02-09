Man arrested after alleged assault led to death of a teenager: Delano PD

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A man whose alleged assault led to the death of a teenager has been placed under arrest, according to the Delano Police Department.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, Delano police officers say they were dispatched to Adventist Medical Center in Delano regarding a male 15-year-old patient who had sustained injuries during an assault.

According to officers, an investigation revealed that 20-year-old Mario Enriquez of Delano was the suspect in the case. Enriquez was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury upon a child.

During the investigation and after Enriquez’s arrest, the teenager succumbed to his injuries, officers said.

The case is currently being reviewed by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

