Man arrested for alleged assault of managers at LGBTQ bar in Norwalk

A man was arrested on Wednesday for the alleged assault of members of management at an LGBTQ bar in Norwalk in September, according to the Norwalk Police Department.

Norwalk police said there was a disturbance between Carmen Everett Parisi and management at Troupe429 on Sept. 23. Management asked Parisi to leave the bar and the patron allegedly assaulted the victim, causing a fight. Parisi was injured in the fight, police said in a statement Tuesday.

Police reviewed footage from the incident and attempted to get in contact with the victims, police said Wednesday.

Police said they did not find evidence that any “racial, religious, ethnic or sexual orientation-related language or indication of anti-LGBTQ motivation” was involved in the assault.

Parisi was charged with two counts of third-degree assault in connection with an incident and was held in lieu of a $75,000 court-set bond.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.